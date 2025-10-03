Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT5
Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT5
The Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT5 is an enhanced adaptation of the standard Parabolic SAR, designed not only to indicate market trends but also to map out adaptive support and resistance levels. Unlike the traditional PSAR that simply places dots above or below candles, this version highlights significant market levels—zones where price previously reacted, offering strong potential for reversals or breakouts.
Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator Table
Below is a summary of the core features of the Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator:
|
Category
|
Levels – Trading Tool – Support & Resistance
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Breakout – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator at a Glance
Using the Parabolic SAR formula, the indicator plots two distinct zones on the chart:
- Resistance levels (Upper PSAR): When price climbs into this zone, sellers often emerge, triggering either a reversal or a breakout continuation.
- Support levels (Lower PSAR): When price falls toward this zone, demand tends to appear, commonly resulting in rebounds or sideways consolidation.
The tool updates these levels dynamically, enabling traders to integrate them into entries, exits, and stop-loss strategies.
Indicator in an Uptrend
Example: On a 1-minute AUD/NZD chart, when price nears the support marked by the PSAR, signs of weakening bearish momentum may appear. If a bullish candlestick formation or a break of the descending line occurs, the area transforms into a potential long-entry setup.
Indicator in a Downtrend
Example: On a 1-hour RUS2000 chart, if price tests a major resistance level while showing reversal signals (e.g., bearish patterns), it suggests reduced buying power. Such activity supports the start of a downward move, creating a favorable sell-entry condition.
Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator Settings
The configuration panel provides the following adjustable inputs:
- Bars back: Number of historical candles to include
- Sar step: Incremental value for PSAR calculations
- Sar max: Maximum PSAR parameter
- Level style: Visualization style for levels
- Price size: Font size for level labels
- Lowpsar: Internal parameter for lower PSAR support
- Hipsar: Internal parameter for upper PSAR resistance
Conclusion
The Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT5 serves as a valuable tool for identifying evolving support and resistance levels built from PSAR mechanics. By combining directional trend analysis with breakout and reversal zones, traders can refine their decision-making process and improve timing in both bullish and bearish market conditions.