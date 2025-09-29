ML Trendline Cluster Indicator MT5

Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator MT5

The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator, built on machine learning and statistical methods, is designed to distinguish the dominant price trend from scattered and volatile market movements.

This tool not only provides a moving average line to highlight the overall trend but also plots surrounding bands to illustrate the potential range of price fluctuations.

Specification Table of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator

Category Moving Average – Signal and Forecast – Machine Learning Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Trend-following Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All markets

Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator at a Glance

Signal generation in the Machine Learning MA indicator is based on how price interacts with its surrounding bands.

When the price crosses above the upper band, the indicator generates a buy signal .

When the price crosses below the lower band, it generates a sell signal.

Buy Signal

On the Ethereum (ETH) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the price has moved above the upper band, with the candle closing beyond it.

In this scenario, the indicator detects a breakout and issues a buy signal to the trader, marked with a blue indicator.

Sell Signal

On the GBP/USD chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator has identified a drop below the lower band.

As a result, the tool issues a sell signal with a red marker, signaling the prevailing downward momentum.

Settings of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator

The settings panel of the Machine Learning Moving Average indicator includes the following parameters:

Window size : Number of data points used in moving average calculation

Forecast : Prediction level and responsiveness of the indicator

Sigma : Smoothing parameter or standard deviation

Multiplicative Factor : Band expansion coefficient

Source : Type of input data (from price)

Upperline : Upper boundary of the price fluctuation range

Lowerline : Lower boundary of the price fluctuation range

Conclusion

The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator is a modern tool in technical analysis. Leveraging machine learning algorithms and statistical models, it filters the dominant market trend from volatile price activity.

Alongside the moving average line, this indicator provides upper and lower bands to define potential price fluctuation ranges.