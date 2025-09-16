Knoxville Divergence Indicator MT5
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.3
The Knoxville Divergence Indicator MT5 operates by merging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with Momentum calculations. It spots discrepancies between price behavior and momentum strength, producing alerts that suggest the ongoing trend may be weakening and that a reversal could occur.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Knoxville Divergence Indicator – Key Specifications
Below is an overview of the technical characteristics of the Knoxville Divergence Indicator:
|
Category
|
Analytical Tool – Forecast & Signals – Momentum Based
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal Detection
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks)
Overview of Knoxville Divergence Indicator
This tool automatically detects divergence by comparing momentum shifts against price action and then highlights them directly on the chart using color-coded signals:
- Green lines: Mark bullish divergence, drawn under price candles.
- Red lines: Represent bearish divergence, drawn above price candles.
Bullish Divergence Example
On the AUD/USD one-hour chart, the Knoxville Divergence Indicator highlights a divergence between price and momentum. This signal often leads traders to consider long (buy) positions, depending on their strategy framework.
Bearish Divergence Example
On a Bitcoin (BTC) chart, the Knoxville Divergence Indicator signals a bearish divergence after examining momentum relative to price. As illustrated, the market followed with a downward move after this condition appeared.
Knoxville Divergence Indicator Settings
Configuration parameters include:
- LookbackCandles – Number of candles reviewed for divergence analysis
- MomentumPeriod – Length of momentum calculation
- MomentumPrice – Selected price type for momentum formula
- RSIPeriod – RSI calculation window
- RSIPrice – Price basis for RSI evaluation
- RSIBearLimit – Overbought RSI threshold
- RSIBullLimit – Oversold RSI threshold
Conclusion
The Knoxville Divergence Indicator MT5 integrates RSI with Momentum to recognize divergences between price direction and market force. It marks bullish divergences with green lines and bearish divergences with red lines, giving traders an early indication of zones where a potential trend reversal may occur.