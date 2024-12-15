Advanced Trading Chaos

The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision.





1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB)

2) Divergent Bar(DB)

3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar

4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead

5) Three bar coloring modes

5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar)

5.2) Coloring of bars by zones (AO+AC, also includes a squat bar)

5.3) MFI bar coloring

5.4) Standard bar coloring + squat bar

5.5) Chart style selection (Candle or bars)

This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products



