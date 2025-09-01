Gann Square Indicator MT5

Gann Square Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Gann Square Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized charting tool rooted in the market theories of W.D. Gann. By applying the relationship between time and price, it helps traders identify turning points, major support and resistance levels, as well as overall trend formations.

This indicator integrates multiple geometric and cyclical components — such as Gann Angles, the Gann Square, Gann Fan, and Time Arcs — each contributing to a detailed approach to market forecasting.

Gann Square Indicator Table

Category Levels & Zones – Forecasting Tool – Signals Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Breakout Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market Coverage Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices

Gann Square Indicator Overview

The Gann Square Indicator blends price movement with time cycles to determine strategic entry and exit zones. Its structure is based on three fundamental concepts:

Balance of Time and Price – When both align at the same level, reversal probability becomes higher.

– When both align at the same level, reversal probability becomes higher. Angle & Diagonal Line Analysis – A price interaction with significant Gann angles signals either trend continuation or a possible shift.

– A price interaction with significant Gann angles signals either trend continuation or a possible shift. Time-Price Confluence – Intersections of Gann fans, horizontal support/resistance, and vertical time lines often mark zones of strong price reaction.

Indicator in an Uptrend

Example: GBP/USD on a 1-minute chart. When price remains above the 61.8% retracement level while breaking upward Gann angles (e.g., 50), it shows dominant buying strength. Additionally, overlaps between rising fan lines and time cycles confirm long entry signals.

Indicator in a Downtrend

Example: AUD/JPY on a 15-minute chart. A break below the 61.8% retracement alongside lower Gann angles highlights heavy selling pressure. When this aligns with a price peak near a key time cycle or a bearish confluence of fan lines, the probability of extended downside increases.

Gann Square Indicator Settings

ZIGZAG PARAMETERS

Depth: Adjusts sensitivity to swings

Deviation: Minimum required move for a new leg

Backstep: Filters false pivots

Max Bars: Number of candles used

Timeframe: Period applied

FIBONACCI RETRACEMENT

Show Retracement, Style, Color, Width

Levels: 0%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%

Extra Levels: 14.6%, 23.6%, 76.4%, 88.6%, 127.2%

Display Price Labels

FIBONACCI ARC

Show Arcs, Scaling Method, Manual Scale

Arc Line: Color, Style, Width

Levels: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%

Extra Levels: 14.6%, 23.6%, 76.4%

FIBONACCI FAN

Fan Color, Style, Width

Levels: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%

Extra Levels: 14.6%, 23.6%, 76.4%

FIBONACCI TIME ZONES

Show Zones, Line Style, Width, Color

Levels: 0%, 100%, 200%, 300%, 500%, 800%, 1300%, 2100%, 3400%

FIBONACCI EXPANSION

Show Expansions, Color, Style, Width

Levels: 61.8%, 100%, 161.8%, 261.8%

Extra Levels: 78.6%, 138.2%, 200%

Conclusion

The Gann Square Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis tool combining geometry, price, and time cycles. By leveraging its components — Gann Angles, Gann Fan, Time Arcs, and Gann Square — traders gain deeper insights into reversal points, trend continuation zones, and critical price areas.

It provides not only historical context but also forward-looking signals, allowing traders to refine their strategies and improve decision-making for precise market entries and exits.