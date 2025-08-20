Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5

The Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5 is a professional analytical tool designed on ICT methodology and fractal-based time segmentation. By dividing any chosen timeframe into four quarters (Q1–Q4), this indicator enhances traders’ precision in detecting optimal entry and exit levels.

It also includes a clear visual table that displays complementary data about the selected trading periods.

Indicator Installation & User Guide

Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator Specifications

Below are the specifications and main features of the Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator:

  • Category: ICT – Smart Money – Trading Utilities
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Skill Level: Advanced
  • Indicator Type: Reversal – Continuation
  • Timeframe: Multi-timeframe
  • Trading Style: Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading
  • Trading Market: All Asset Classes

 

Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator at a Glance

In this indicator, every chosen timeframe (configured in the settings) is systematically split into four equal cycles:

  • Q1 – Accumulation Phase: Market consolidates and prepares direction.
  • Q2 – Manipulation Phase: Strong moves and volatility appear.
  • Q3 – Distribution Phase: Wider price spread and order flow.
  • Q4 – Continuation/Reversal Phase: Trend either resumes or shifts.

 

Bullish Trend Example

On the 5-minute USD/CAD chart, the Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator plots these time cycles visually. The sequence began with consolidation in Q1, then liquidity manipulation in Q2, continued into price distribution in Q3, and finally in Q4 the bullish momentum carried the market upward.

 

Bearish Trend Example

In the 1-minute AUD/USD chart, the indicator illustrated the phases within a bearish cycle. Each quarter followed the predefined sequence, with the price reacting according to the structure of Q1 through Q4 while maintaining the downtrend.

 

Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator Settings

Adjustable settings include:

  • MICRO_QUARTERS: Enable or disable micro time cycles
  • MIN_90_QUARTERS: Activate 90-minute cycles
  • DAILY_QUARTERS: Show daily cycle phases
  • WEEKLY_QUARTERS: Weekly cycle display
  • MONTHLY_QUARTERS: Enable monthly cycles
  • YEARLY_QUARTERS: Show yearly cycles
  • DISPLAY_LABELS: Toggle labels Q1–Q4 on chart
  • DISPLAY_TABLE: Display visual table on chart panel
  • SUBPANEL_QUARTER_TOP: Upper timeframe cycles in subpanel
  • SUBPANEL_QUARTER_BOTTOM: Lower timeframe cycles in subpanel
  • UTC_TIME_OFFSET_HOURS: Adjust UTC offset
  • HISTORY_LIMIT: Number of historical candles used in calculations

 

Conclusion

The Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5 organizes market behavior into four repeating stages (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution, and Continuation/Reversal). This structure is applicable across multiple timeframes from intraday (90 minutes) up to yearly charts, offering traders enhanced accuracy in decision-making.

Additionally, the indicator provides a visual table on the right panel, helping traders track and interpret each quarter’s role within the cycle.

Filtro:
Mary Gomes
350
Mary Gomes 2025.08.21 07:30 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Eda Kaya
262195
Risposta dello sviluppatore Eda Kaya 2025.08.21 08:04
great feedback.
Rispondi alla recensione