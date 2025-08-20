Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5

The Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5 is a professional analytical tool designed on ICT methodology and fractal-based time segmentation. By dividing any chosen timeframe into four quarters (Q1–Q4), this indicator enhances traders’ precision in detecting optimal entry and exit levels.

It also includes a clear visual table that displays complementary data about the selected trading periods.

Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator Specifications

Below are the specifications and main features of the Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator:

Category: ICT – Smart Money – Trading Utilities

ICT – Smart Money – Trading Utilities Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Skill Level: Advanced

Advanced Indicator Type: Reversal – Continuation

Reversal – Continuation Timeframe: Multi-timeframe

Multi-timeframe Trading Style: Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading

Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading Trading Market: All Asset Classes

Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator at a Glance

In this indicator, every chosen timeframe (configured in the settings) is systematically split into four equal cycles:

Q1 – Accumulation Phase: Market consolidates and prepares direction.

Market consolidates and prepares direction. Q2 – Manipulation Phase: Strong moves and volatility appear.

Strong moves and volatility appear. Q3 – Distribution Phase: Wider price spread and order flow.

Wider price spread and order flow. Q4 – Continuation/Reversal Phase: Trend either resumes or shifts.

Bullish Trend Example

On the 5-minute USD/CAD chart, the Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator plots these time cycles visually. The sequence began with consolidation in Q1, then liquidity manipulation in Q2, continued into price distribution in Q3, and finally in Q4 the bullish momentum carried the market upward.

Bearish Trend Example

In the 1-minute AUD/USD chart, the indicator illustrated the phases within a bearish cycle. Each quarter followed the predefined sequence, with the price reacting according to the structure of Q1 through Q4 while maintaining the downtrend.

Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator Settings

Adjustable settings include:

MICRO_QUARTERS: Enable or disable micro time cycles

Enable or disable micro time cycles MIN_90_QUARTERS: Activate 90-minute cycles

Activate 90-minute cycles DAILY_QUARTERS: Show daily cycle phases

Show daily cycle phases WEEKLY_QUARTERS: Weekly cycle display

Weekly cycle display MONTHLY_QUARTERS: Enable monthly cycles

Enable monthly cycles YEARLY_QUARTERS: Show yearly cycles

Show yearly cycles DISPLAY_LABELS: Toggle labels Q1–Q4 on chart

Toggle labels Q1–Q4 on chart DISPLAY_TABLE: Display visual table on chart panel

Display visual table on chart panel SUBPANEL_QUARTER_TOP: Upper timeframe cycles in subpanel

Upper timeframe cycles in subpanel SUBPANEL_QUARTER_BOTTOM: Lower timeframe cycles in subpanel

Lower timeframe cycles in subpanel UTC_TIME_OFFSET_HOURS: Adjust UTC offset

Adjust UTC offset HISTORY_LIMIT: Number of historical candles used in calculations

Conclusion

The Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5 organizes market behavior into four repeating stages (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution, and Continuation/Reversal). This structure is applicable across multiple timeframes from intraday (90 minutes) up to yearly charts, offering traders enhanced accuracy in decision-making.

Additionally, the indicator provides a visual table on the right panel, helping traders track and interpret each quarter’s role within the cycle.