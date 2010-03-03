Swing Sentinel EA MT5

Swing Sentinel EA: Your Personal Trading Guardian

⏰ LIMITED OPPORTUNITY – PRICE INCREASES WITH EACH SALE  

This Expert Advisor uses a tiered pricing system that automatically increases based on market demand.

Introducing Swing Sentinel EA, a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, transparency, and intelligent automation — exclusively optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe.

Important: This EA is designed, tested, and configured to run only on the D1 chart. No complex tuning needed — simply download, attach to a D1 chart, and let it trade with its default settings for optimal performance. Any questions about setup or usage? I'm personally available to assist you.

🔍 Professional Strategy: Trend-Following on Pullbacks (D1-Optimized)

Swing Sentinel EA is built on a refined interpretation of Linda Raschke’s legendary "Anti" strategy, enhanced with multi-layer confirmation filters and dynamic risk management — all fine-tuned for the daily timeframe, where high-probability swing setups emerge with minimal market noise.

Instead of chasing momentum, this EA waits for pullbacks within a confirmed trend, entering with precision to capture the next leg of the move. This approach delivers:

  • Higher risk-reward ratios
  • Entries at better prices
  • Reduced emotional trading
  • Alignment with institutional swing trading principles

🔧 The "Trident" Execution System

When a high-quality signal is confirmed on D1, the EA deploys a controlled burst of 3 trades (the "Trident") to:

  • Maximize profit potential from strong trends
  • Average entry points for improved risk distribution
  • Increase consistency without overexposure

This unique method allows the EA to ride major market moves while maintaining strict control over risk.

📊 Why D1? The Strategic Timeframe Advantage

The Daily (D1) timeframe is the foundation of Swing Sentinel EA. Every component — from signal generation to ATR-based stops — is calibrated for this superior timeframe:

  • Cleaner trends, less noise: Filters out intraday volatility and false breakouts.
  • Stronger indicator reliability: ADX, RSI, and EMA perform with higher accuracy.
  • Dynamic ATR effectiveness: Stop Loss and Take Profit adapt naturally to real market volatility.
  • Lower spread impact: Fewer trades mean lower cumulative costs — critical for profitability.

⚠️ Key Note: This EA is not designed for lower timeframes. Its logic, confirmation layers, and trade frequency are built exclusively for D1 charts. For best results, install only on daily timeframes.

🔐 Multi-Layer Confirmation System (Institutional-Grade Filters)

No single-indicator gambling. Every trade is validated by three professional-grade filters:

  1. ADX Filter (25+): Ensures strong trend momentum — avoids choppy or sideways markets.
  2. RSI Filter (30–70 range): Prevents entries in overbought or oversold extremes.
  3. Trend Filter (EMA 50/200): Confirms alignment with the higher-timeframe trend.

This convergence system dramatically increases the quality of each signal.

🚨 "Sentinel" Alert System: Stay in Control 24/7

Never trade blind again. Swing Sentinel EA includes real-time notifications so you’re always informed:

  • 📱 Push & Email Alerts: Open, close, breakeven, trailing stop, and emergency alerts.
  • 💬 Telegram Integration: Elite feature — receive detailed trade reports directly in your Telegram chat.
  • ⚠️ Drawdown Protection: Auto-pause after configurable consecutive losses to protect your account.

You’re always in the loop — even when you’re not in front of the screen.

💼 Professional Risk Management (ATR-Based Dynamic Control)

  • Risk per trade: 2% of balance (adjustable)
  • Stop Loss: 2x ATR (adapts to market volatility)
  • Take Profit: 12x ATR → 1:6 Risk/Reward ratio
  • Trailing Stop: Activates at 4x ATR to lock in profits
  • Breakeven: Moves SL to entry at 1x ATR
  • Max Spread Filter: Blocks trades if spread exceeds 5 pips (XAUUSD-optimized)
  • Margin Safety Check: Requires minimum 500% margin level

💰 Recommended Account Size (for D1 Stability)

Due to dynamic ATR calculations and triple-trade execution, minimum capital is crucial:
< $1,000
❌ Not Recommended (micro lots, execution risks)
$1,000 – $2,000
🟡 Functional (use 1% risk for safety)
$2,000 – $5,000
🟢 Recommended (optimal with 2% risk)
$5,000+
🟢 Ideal (full functionality, robust drawdown handling)

💡 Pro Tip: With low-spread ECN brokers like IC Markets, Pepperstone, or FP Markets, the EA can generate up to 30% higher net returns due to tighter execution.

📈 Recommended Symbols (D1-Tested & Validated)

  • Major Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
  • Indices: US500, NAS100
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold) – Top performer

🎯 On-Chart Dashboard: Real-Time Insights at a Glance

Monitor everything directly on your chart:

  • Market trend & signal status
  • ADX, RSI, ATR values
  • Open trades & risk exposure
  • Next potential entry

No need to open settings — full transparency in real time.

Best Practices for Optimal Performance

  • Timeframe: D1 only
  • Broker Type: ECN/STP with low spreads (critical for XAUUSD)
  • Testing: Run on demo for 2–4 weeks before live use
  • Updates: Lifetime free updates included

🛑 Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You may lose more than your initial deposit. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Swing Sentinel EA does not guarantee profits, but it does deliver discipline, consistency, and professional-grade risk control.

📲 Ready to Empower Your Trading?

Swing Sentinel EA isn’t about hype or false promises. It’s about precision, patience, and process — the hallmarks of professional swing trading.

👉 Get it now at the special launch price and secure your lifetime license at the lowest cost ever offered.

Have questions? I’m here to support you personally — before, during, and after your purchase.

Swing Sentinel EA – Your Vision. Your Control. Your Edge.
🛡️ Smart Automation. Conscious Trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm è uno scalper pensato per il trading intraday in M1, quindi molto veloce e aggressivo. E' configurabile in versione più tranquilla con timeframes più alti o su diversi assets contemporaneamente utilizzando diversi magic numbers. La configurazione di default è per le coppie del forex, ma modificando i parametri, si può utilizzare su qualsiasi coppia (ha avuto ottimi risultati su XauUsd e DjiUsd). E' provvisto di un pannello di riepilogo spostabile e riducibile a icona e di notifiche push sul
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Experts
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Indicatori
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal – Professional Multi-Stochastic Signals Indicator Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator designed for demanding traders seeking precise and reliable buy and sell signals. This innovative system combines the power of four stochastic oscillators, trend analysis, candlestick pattern detection, volume, and multi-timeframe filters into a single highly customizable tool. Ideal for both traditional markets (Forex, indices, commodities) and digital asse
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
**GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 – Elite Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)**   WARNING: TIERED PRICING SYSTEM – BUY NOW OR PAY MORE LATER   ️ INTRODUCTORY PRICE WITH EXPIRATION DATE   GoldMiner EA Pro implements an incremental pricing model that rewards traders who trust the product from launch. Final Tip: The best traders know that timing is everything—both in the market and in opportunities. Bot Features: **Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)**   *Ready to trade – Pre-configured an
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Here's the English translation of your trading indicator description: Accuracy M1 Scalper - Professional Trading Indicator   Overview   The Accuracy M1 Scalper is an advanced trading indicator specifically designed for scalping operations on the M1 timeframe, though it's fully adaptable to other timeframes. This system combines multiple technical analysis techniques to provide high-precision signals with robust confirmations.   Key Features   Dual Signal System   - Confirmed Signals:
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL5
German Pablo Gori
2 (1)
Indicatori
Basic RSI Divergence Detector – The Professional Trading Tool We are delighted that you've chosen our Indicator product. We've put great effort and dedication into developing high-quality trading tools to support you on your journey. While we offer this product free of charge, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and would like to support us so we can continue delivering exceptional products, please
FREE
ApexSR MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribu
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Free RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 This  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help you automatically identify key market opportunities through precise detection of divergences between price and RSI. It’s ideal for both beginner and advanced traders looking to enhance their technical analysis strategy. Main Features: Automatic RSI Divergence Detection (Bullish & Bearish): Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price action and RSI valu
FREE
ApexSR MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
ApexAR - Complete Multi TimeFrame Support and Resistance Systems. Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional p
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal  The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D,
RSI Momentum Shift Detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and divergence patterns, with the goal of providing visual signals and useful alerts for trading in financial markets. Main Features RSI Divergence Detection: Identifies four types of divergence: Regular Bullish Divergence: when price makes a lower low, but RSI makes a higher low. Regular Bearish Divergence: when price makes a higher high, but RSI makes a lower high.
Smart Divergence Volume MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Presentation of the Indicator: Volume Divergence Pro Discover hidden market opportunities at a glance. Volume Divergence Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful indicator combines three of the most widely used volume indicators — OBV , ADL , and VPT — along with automatic divergence detection, visual lines, entry signals, and a complete alert system, all in one intuitive interface. Perfect for both beginner and professional
Apex Arrow MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Apex Swing VWAP MT4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS   Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?   Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Automatic Swing Point Detection   Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows   Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)   Clear visual mar
Apex WilliamsR MT4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Apex Williams %R Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The Apex Williams %R is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic Williams %R, completely redesigned with professional trading functionalities. This tool combines momentum analysis, divergence detection, multiple confirmations, and a comprehensive visual dashboard to maximize the accuracy of trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Signal System Reversal Signals: Detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with automatic
Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 short day trading
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Stochastic Divergence Pro 1h 4h 1D+ Dominare le divergenze per il trading ad alta precisione Lo Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 è uno strumento di analisi avanzato progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e chiarezza nella loro analisi del mercato. Questo indicatore esperto identifica in tempo reale le divergenze tra il prezzo e l'Oscillatore Stocastico, fornendo segnali cruciali per anticipare i cambiamenti di tendenza su intervalli temporali intermedi e superiori (H1, H4 e superiori). Car
Stochastic Divergence Pro Scalping
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Indicatore stocastico avanzato con rilevamento delle divergenze - Scalping Ecco il nostro indicatore stocastico all'avanguardia, meticolosamente progettato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento incorpora una sofisticata funzionalità di rilevamento delle divergenze, che consente ai trader di anticipare i movimenti di mercato e ottimizzare le proprie strategie di trading per massimizzare la redditività. Vantaggi competitivi del nostro indicatore stocastico: Questo indicatore rappre
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Indicatore Avanzato per MetaTrader 5 Panoramica RSI Divergence Suite Pro è un indicatore tecnico avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che rileva automaticamente le divergenze tra prezzo e RSI, fornendo segnali di trading ad alta precisione. Questo indicatore professionale combina la potenza dell'RSI con l'analisi delle divergenze, il supporto/resistenza multi-timeframe e un sistema di allerta completo. Caratteristiche Principali Rilevamento Avanzato delle Divergenze Quattro tipi
MACD Divergece Reversal PRO
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Il MACD Divergence Reversal PRO è un indicatore avanzato progettato per identificare opportunità di investimento attraverso l'analisi delle divergenze MACD in combinazione con filtri tecnici innovativi. È uno strumento essenziale per i trader che desiderano anticipare i cambiamenti di tendenza nei mercati volatili, laterali o alla fine di tendenze prolungate. Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento delle Divergenze MACD: Divergenza Alcista Normale: Quando il prezzo forma un minimo più basso ma
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Momentum Shift Detector! This advanced indicator has been designed to give you a real edge in financial markets. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this powerful system helps you identify key opportunities before they consolidate , allowing you to trade with greater precision and confidence. Key Features Automatic Detection of 7 RSI Divergence Types: The RSI Momentum Shift Detector doesn't just detect basic divergences — it identifies them all, from classic to advanced, gi
Smart Divergence Volume MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
The Smart Divergence Volume   is an advanced and multifunctional technical indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at optimizing market analysis through precise divergence detection tools and volume measurement. This indicator not only improves real-time decision-making but also facilitates a clear and efficient visual interpretation of price and volume behavior, making it a useful tool for both beginner and expert traders. What is it useful for? This indicator is d
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis GENERAL OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Gold Master is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and dynamic risk management to deliver highly reliable trading signals in the world's most volatile and profitable market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Confidence System (1-10) Confidence score f
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5   The Most Comprehensive Trend Analysis Indicator on the Market    OVERVIEW   Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a cutting-edge, advanced technical indicator that combines multiple technical analysis algorithms into one powerful tool. Designed for professional and experienced traders, this indicator provides a comprehensive market view by intelligently merging various analysis methods. Key Features   - Enhanced SuperTrend with adaptive filters   - Built-in Multi-Ti
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
VSN - All-in-One Institutional Volume Analysis   Volume Structure Nexus  The Definitive Volume and Market Structure Analysis Nexus for MetaTrader 5   WHAT IS VOLUME STRUCTURE NEXUS?   Volume Structure Nexus is the advanced all-in-one indicator that unifies professional volume analysis, market structure, smart money detection, VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and Wyckoff methodology into a central nexus of actionable intelligence. Designed for professional traders seeking a single convergence p
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5 Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Dou
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!** Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge? Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals an
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP   GENERAL DESCRIPTION   The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Smart Swing De
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione