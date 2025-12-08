EurUsd PRO

A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal.

It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal compatibility with most brokers (3/4/5 digits) and multi-period analysis.

Universal Compatibility: Auto-adjusts for Digits, Points, and Spread (in pips); functions in both visual backtesting and real-time environments.

Logging: Outputs a CSV file (with headers) for signal auditing and external analysis in Excel or Google Sheets.

UI & Experience: Modern Neumorphic panel with a dynamic title ("EUR/USD PRO v1.0"), movable interface, and label caching for low CPU usage.

Alerts & Notifications: Alerts for divergences and high-impact news; features adjustable cooldown and SendNotification support.

Floating Correlation Signal: A dynamic floating box (top-right corner) indicating BUY , SELL , or NEUTRAL based on correlation strength.

Multi-Asset Correlations: Analyzes GBPUSD, USDCHF (inverse), EURGBP, SPX, and EUR Index with a confluence scoring system.

SMC (Smart Money Concepts): Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) with mitigation tracking and auto-cleanup.

Market Structure & OTE: Identifies BULL/BEAR/RANGE status, marks BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) events, and highlights OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones.

ADR/ATR & Daily Projections: Tracks ADR consumption, range projections, and displays ATR in pips.

Session VWAP: Covers Asia, London, and New York sessions with standard deviation bands and real-time session status.

DXY Matrix MTF with Scoring: Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1) displaying percentage strength and divergences, directly integrated into the panel.

This indicator aggregates institutional evidence into a single, cohesive dashboard:

Final Display: The panel presents the Score , Spread (pips), VWAP , SMC , Structure , and Confluence . It suggests a direction only when medium-to-strong confluence is detected.

Filtering: ADR/ATR and Session modules filter out suboptimal conditions (e.g., overextended ranges or off-hours).

Direction & Quality: SMC and Market Structure logic determine the directional bias and setup quality.

Correlation Score: The DXY MTF and weighted correlations build a composite score.

Entry Validation: Use the multi-factor confluence to reduce false positives on your existing strategy.

Swing Trading: Valid for H4/D1 analysis, supported by DXY trends and macro market structure.

Day Trading: Ideal for London and New York sessions, filtering entries via ADR/ATR limits and correlation alignment.

Calibration: Adjust Inp_Min_Score , Inp_Max_Spread , and Killzones to match your specific broker and time zone.

Testing: Test in DEMO and Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) before applying to a real account.

Signal Priority: Prioritize setups with Medium or Strong confluence and low spread.

Confirmation: Always confirm signals with Price Action, VWAP, and Market Structure.

Timeframe: Recommended for M15 – H4 depending on your trading style.

Does it trade automatically? No, this is an analytical indicator. It does not send orders to the market.

Is it only for EUR/USD? It is heavily optimized for EUR/USD. It can be used on other symbols at your own discretion, but an optimization warning will appear.

What is the best timeframe? M15–H4. Use intraday for session trading and higher timeframes for DXY/Structure swing trading.

Does the Demo work on live charts? Marketplace rules dictate that Demo indicators can only be tested in the Strategy Tester.

Does it show spread in pips? Yes, the spread is normalized by Digits/Points to show the actual pip value.

Does it have logging? Yes, it generates a CSV with headers to help you analyze signals and parameters.