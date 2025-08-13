Expert Trend Analizer MT5

🚀 Expert Trend Analyzer MT5

📊 OVERVIEW

Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a cutting-edge, advanced technical indicator that combines multiple technical analysis algorithms into one powerful tool. Designed for professional and experienced traders, this indicator provides a comprehensive market view by intelligently merging various analysis methods.





✨ Key Features

- Enhanced SuperTrend with adaptive filters

- Built-in Multi-Timeframe Analysis

- Composite Scoring System to evaluate trend strength

- Automatic detection of dynamic support and resistance levels

- Real-Time Dashboard with key market data

- Complete Alert System (Visual, Audio, Push, Email)

- Automated Pattern Recognition





🎯 TECHNICAL COMPONENTS

1. **Adaptive SuperTrend**

- Uses ATR (Average True Range) with configurable multiplier

- Accurate detection of trend reversals

- Confirmation filters using RSI, ADX, MACD, and Stochastic

- Dynamic colors: Blue (Bullish), Red (Bearish), Yellow (Neutral)





2. **Integrated Bollinger Bands**

- Customizable period and standard deviation

- Identifies overbought/oversold levels

- Complements SuperTrend signals





3. **Multiple Moving Averages System**

- Fast EMA (8 periods) – Early signals

- Medium EMA (21 periods) – Trend confirmation

- Slow EMA (50 periods) – Intermediate trend

- Long-Term EMA (200 periods) – Primary trend





4. **Confirmation Oscillators**

- RSI for momentum

- Stochastic for entry/exit points

- ADX for trend strength

- MACD for convergences/divergences





5. **Dynamic Levels**

- Dynamic Support (dashed green line)

- Dynamic Resistance (dashed red line)

- Automatically calculated based on recent highs/lows





💼 USE CASES & TRADING STYLES

🔄 **Trend Following Trading**

Ideal for: Traders seeking to capture large directional moves

Timeframes: H4, D1, W1

Strategy: Follow SuperTrend signals confirmed by the composite scoring system





⚡ **Scalping & Intraday Trading**

Ideal for: Quick trades on short timeframes

Timeframes: M5, M15, M30

Strategy: Use entry signals confirmed by oscillators





📈 **Swing Trading**

Ideal for: Medium-term trades (days to weeks)

Timeframes: H1, H4, D1

Strategy: Combine multi-timeframe analysis with dynamic levels





🎯 **Reversal Trading**

Ideal for: Identifying market turning points

Timeframes: All timeframes

Strategy: Use Bollinger Bands with oscillators at extreme zones





🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✅ **Superior Accuracy**

- Composite scoring system reduces false signals

- Multiple confirmation filters working in synergy

- Algorithms optimized for different market conditions





✅ **Total Versatility**

- Compatible with all currency pairs, indices, and commodities

- Works across all timeframes (M1 to MN1)

- Over 30 customizable parameters





✅ **Intuitive Interface**

- Visual dashboard with real-time key data

- Clear, distinct colors for each market state

- Golden arrow signals for easy visual identification





✅ **Integrated Risk Management**

- Automatic Risk/Reward ratio calculation

- Support and resistance levels for stop loss and take profit

- Volatility indicator based on ATR





✅ **Complete Alert System**

- Visual and sound alerts

- Push notifications to mobile devices

- Email alerts

- Granular alert type configuration





📈 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

For Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY):

- ATR Period: 14

- ATR Multiplier: 2.0

- Bollinger Period: 20

- Bollinger Deviation: 2.0





For Cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD, ETH/USD):

- ATR Period: 10

- ATR Multiplier: 2.5

- RSI Upper/Lower: 75/25

- ADX Min Level: 30





For Indices (S&P500, NASDAQ, DAX):

- ATR Period: 14

- ATR Multiplier: 1.8

- MA Fast/Medium/Slow: 8/21/50

- Pattern Lookback: 50





🎨 VISUAL CUSTOMIZATION

Customizable Color Schemes:

- Trend Colors: Lime Green (Bullish), Red (Bearish), Yellow (Neutral)

- Dynamic Levels: Green (Support), Red (Resistance)

- Signals: Golden arrows with customizable arrow symbols

- Dashboard: Configurable background and text colors





Dashboard Positioning:

- Adjustable X and Y coordinates

- Customizable font size

- Option to show/hide specific information





