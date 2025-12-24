Gold O Matic Multi Timeframe Gold EA

Gold-O-matic is an XAUUSD-focused Expert Advisor designed to trade gold using a structured, rules-based framework. It applies layered confirmation and adaptive trade management to remain selective and consistent across changing market conditions. The EA includes configurable risk controls, built-in event-avoidance, and volatility safeguards to help reduce exposure during unstable periods.

It’s also plug-and-play: simply attach it to a chart, choose your risk preference, and run it — no set files or presets are required.

Demo testing your preferred risk settings is recommended before live use. Trading involves risk.


Altri dall’autore
TradeOmatic Expert Advisor
Sergio Veenendaal
Experts
Main idea TradeOmatic looks for trading signals in the direction of the dominant trend, using a lower timeframe (LTF) for entries and a higher timeframe (HTF) for confirmation. Trades are filtered by support and resistance zones, normalized volume and trading sessions. A built-in news filter can pause or close trading around high-impact events to reduce exposure during those periods. Key features Multi-timeframe logic with separate LTF and HTF inputs Support and resistance zones with configurabl
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione