Squeeze Momentum Force MT5

**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!**

Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge?

Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals and visual tools for all types of traders.

**Main Features**

*   **Enhanced Squeeze Detection:**
    Identifies compression zones (Squeeze On), release zones (Squeeze Off), and normal activity (No Squeeze) using the original LazyBear logic, combining Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels.

*   **Intelligent Trading Signals:**
    Buy/sell arrows, strength signals (Strong Buy/Sell), and automatic divergence detection. Advanced filtering to avoid false and repeated signals.

*   **Interactive Dashboard:**
    A visual panel on the chart with real-time information: trend, momentum strength, volatility, market phase, signal intensity, performance statistics, and much more.

*   **Customizable Alerts and Sounds:**
    Receive visual and audio alerts, as well as push notifications, so you never miss an opportunity.

*   **Multi-Timeframe:**
    Works on any timeframe: from scalping on M1/M5 to swing trading on H1, H4, or D1.

*   **Flexible Configuration:**
    Adjust all key parameters: periods, multipliers, volatility filters, signal confirmation, colors, and dashboard display.

*   **Intuitive Color Codes and Arrows:**
    Histograms and color-coded arrows to quickly identify the direction and strength of the momentum.

**What type of trading is it ideal for?**

*   **Scalping and Day Trading:**
    Detects volatility breakouts after periods of compression on short timeframes (M1, M5, M15).

*   **Swing Trading:**
    Takes advantage of squeeze breakouts and trends on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1).

*   **Divergence Trading:**
    Automatic divergence signals to anticipate trend changes.

*   **Any Asset:**
    Compatible with Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks.

**Why choose Squeeze Momentum Force?**

*   Optimized for maximum speed and precision in MT5.
*   A unique visual control panel on the market.
*   Advanced filters to reduce false signals.
*   Integrated performance statistics.
*   Constant support and updates.

**Turn market compression into your best opportunity!**

Download Squeeze Momentum Force and take your trading to the next level.
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicatori
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
ABC Trend Levels Pro MT5
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Indicatori
Description ABC Trend Levels Pro  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator pe
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicatori
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Indicatori
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicatori
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
The Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator is a powerful and unique tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into market behavior. Priced at $65, it offers a robust framework for understanding price dynamics through its sophisticated strategy, while allowing users to optimize and customize it to fit their unique trading styles. Please note: this indicator is not optimized and is intentionally crafted for you to fine-tune it for your personal trading approach. Strategy and Logic Behind the Ind
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicatori
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Indicatori
Four MA on OBV - La tua guida definitiva al trading di successo! Scatena il vero potenziale delle tue operazioni con l'indicatore Four MA on OBV . Progettato esclusivamente per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5, questo potente indicatore combina quattro medie mobili con il Volume Bilanciato (OBV) per fornire segnali precisi e affidabili. Caratteristiche Tecniche: Quattro Medie Mobili: Integrazione di medie mobili semplici, esponenziali, smussate e lineari per un monitoraggio dettagliato delle tendenz
PVA Color Volume Histograma
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicatori
Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
Volume Trend Navigator
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicatori
**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars: * **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend. * **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bar
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
BB MA Cross for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Indicatori
移動平均線クロス、ボリンジャーと移動平均線のクロス、移動平均線の角度でサイン表示 MT5インジケータ こちらに サイト があります。 このインジケータは3つのパターンでサインを表示（切り替え可能）します。 ① 移動平均線のクロス ② ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロス ③ ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロスと、中期移動平均線と長期移動平均線の角度 ⓸ ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロス（サインを交互に表示) 移動平均線のクロス 指定した短期移動平均線と長期移動平均線のゴールデンクロスでは買いサイン、デットクロスでは売りサインを表示します。 ディフォルトでは短期は5，長期は20となっています。 もちろん変更可能になります。 移動平均線の種類をEMA（指数平滑移動平均線）やSMMA（平滑化移動平均）などに変更可能で適する価格も変更可能になります。 ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線のクロス ボリンジャーバンド（以降BB）と短期移動平均線のクロスでサインを表示します。 ディフォルトではBB+1σと5MAのゴールデンクロスで買いサイン、BB-1σと5MAのデット
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore aiuta ad entrare in un trade seguendo il trend, allo stesso tempo, dopo alcune correzioni. Trova forti movimenti di tendenza di una coppia di valute su un determinato numero di barre e trova anche livelli di correzione per questa tendenza. Se la tendenza è abbastanza forte e la correzione diventa uguale a quella specificata nei parametri, l'indicatore lo segnala. È possibile impostare diversi valori di correzione, i valori di 38, 50 e 62 (livelli di Fibonacci) sono più adatti. Inol
Institutional Order Block Pro
Clever Emoghene
Indicatori
Institutional Order Block Pro Institutional Order Block Pro is an indicator designed to automatically detect and display order blocks on the chart. It provides traders with clear visualization of both bullish and bearish blocks, helping to identify areas of potential market interest. Features: Automatic detection of bullish and bearish order blocks. Zone highlighting with non-repainting signals. Works across multiple timeframes and instruments. Plug and play no complicated setup required. Use Ca
