Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long position and one short position per instrument to strictly manage risk and avoid significant losses.

Why Choose Yugen?

How to Backtest Yugen?

How to Use?

After purchasing the product, contact us promptly on the MQL5 Forum with a screenshot of successful activation, and we will assist you with the setup.

Add the EA to the chart according to the settings and start automatic trading—it’s that simple! (VPS is recommended to reduce latency and enable 24/7 trading.)