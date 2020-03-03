Unobot EA

UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution

UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power. With trend-following intelligence, multi-currency execution, divergence & reversal logic, and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence, UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets.

✨ Key Features

📈 Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized entries.

🔄 Divergence & Reversal Trades – Detects momentum shifts and hidden market imbalances for precise reversal opportunities.

📊 Fibonacci Precision – Uses Fibonacci ratios aligned with Master Candle and harmonic patterns for high-probability entries.

30-Minute Timeframe Exclusive – UnoBot is designed to trade only on the 30-minute chart. Why? Because inside this EA is a mathematical confluence engine that collects signals from lower to higher timeframes. By filtering market noise from smaller charts and combining it with higher-timeframe confirmation, UnoBot executes trades exactly at the 30-minute timeframe—the sweet spot where accuracy, efficiency, and reliability meet.

🌍 Multi-Currency Capability – Works across forex majors, minors, indices, and gold, making it a versatile money-maker.

📰 Built-in News Filter – Protects your account from unpredictable high-impact events by automatically managing exposure.

🎯 Harmonic Pattern Recognition – Detects Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and more to catch market reversals with precision.

🛡 Smart Risk & Trade Management – UnoBot is not just about finding trades—it’s about managing them. It uses dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, volatility filters, and capital protection tools. Because no matter how good your strategy is, without proper trade management, trading is nothing.

⚙️ Symbol Optimization with Master Pogi Pips – Before running UnoBot on any symbol, you must optimize MinMasterPogiPips and MaxMasterPogiPips .
These values adjust the pip range sensitivity for the Master Pogi strategy, ensuring the EA adapts to the volatility and characteristics of each currency pair or instrument. Proper optimization is key for achieving consistent results.

✅ Why Choose UnoBot EA?

  • One EA, Multi-Strategy – trend trades, reversals, divergence, Fibonacci, and harmonics all combined.

  • Consistent profit potential in both trending and corrective markets.

  • Unique 30-minute design – no overtrading, no noise, just high-confluence trades.

  • Backtested and optimized with realistic expectations (not overhyped).

  • Perfect for beginners who want to learn and pros who want to scale safely.

👉 With UnoBot EA, you’re not just running another robot—you’re equipping yourself with a battle-tested, confluence-driven trading solution that not only helps you profit, but also teaches you the value of multi-strategy confluence and trade management in your trading journey



