RangePulse ORB Index EA
- Experts
- German Pablo Gori
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
RangePulse ORB Expert Advisor
RangePulse ORB is a high-performance institutional EA designed to trade Open Range Breakouts on indices with precision and discipline. Its architecture integrates quantitative filters, advanced risk management, and an AI‑ready decision module to maximize entry quality under real market conditions.
1. Core Strategy (ORB)
The system core relies on a methodical execution of breakouts:
-
Range Calculation: Defines the day's initial range and executes the breakout with configurable buffers.
-
Protection: Implements minimum stop protections adhering to broker restrictions.
-
Trade Management: Manages positions with Break‑Even, Trailing Stop, and partial close functions.
2. Technical Specifications
-
Recommended Symbols: Focused on major indices such as US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX40 (and their broker equivalents, featuring automatic suffix/prefix detection for maximum compatibility).
-
Timeframes:
-
Execution: Recommended M5 or M15.
-
Calculation: The range is built internally using M1 candles for greater precision.
-
3. Integrated Professional Filters
To ensure trade quality, the EA incorporates multiple filtering layers:
-
Market Conditions: Maximum spread filter (avoids adverse liquidity) and news filter (blocks trading during high-impact events).
-
Technical Analysis:
-
Correlation: Multi‑index filter to align with market direction.
-
Volume: Comparison against the recent average.
-
Volatility: Gap and ATR filters to avoid extreme environments.
-
Quad Oscillator: Rotation of 4 stochastics with optional trend confirmation.
-
4. Technology & Management
Neural / AI‑Ready Module
-
Supports loading ONNX models for neural network-based decisions.
-
In the absence of a loaded model, it uses internal decision logic based on market factors, maintaining operational stability.
Institutional Risk Management
-
Percentage risk definition per trade.
-
Configurable daily loss limit.
-
Control over the maximum number of trades per day.
-
Automatic validations for margin, stops, and trading conditions.
Key Advantages
-
Precise and disciplined operation on indices.
-
High robustness across different brokers and symbols.
-
Advanced filters to reduce low-quality trades.
-
Modular architecture, stable, and upgrade-ready.
Usage Recommendations
-
Adjust range and session hours according to your market (UTC).
-
Use spreads and risk limits consistent with your broker.
-
Request a custom .Set file for advanced optimization.
Thank you for purchasing RangePulse ORB.
If you wish to optimize the bot for your specific broker and trading style, please request your custom .Set file via private message.