Swing Sentinel EA MT5

Swing Sentinel EA: Your Personal Trading Guardian

Introducing Swing Sentinel EA, a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, transparency, and intelligent automation — exclusively optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe.

Important: This EA is designed, tested, and configured to run only on the D1 chart. No complex tuning needed — simply download, attach to a D1 chart, and let it trade with its default settings for optimal performance. Any questions about setup or usage? I'm personally available to assist you.

🔍 Professional Strategy: Trend-Following on Pullbacks (D1-Optimized)

Swing Sentinel EA is built on a refined interpretation of Linda Raschke’s legendary "Anti" strategy, enhanced with multi-layer confirmation filters and dynamic risk management — all fine-tuned for the daily timeframe, where high-probability swing setups emerge with minimal market noise.

Instead of chasing momentum, this EA waits for pullbacks within a confirmed trend, entering with precision to capture the next leg of the move. This approach delivers:

  • Higher risk-reward ratios
  • Entries at better prices
  • Reduced emotional trading
  • Alignment with institutional swing trading principles

🔧 The "Trident" Execution System

When a high-quality signal is confirmed on D1, the EA deploys a controlled burst of 3 trades (the "Trident") to:

  • Maximize profit potential from strong trends
  • Average entry points for improved risk distribution
  • Increase consistency without overexposure

This unique method allows the EA to ride major market moves while maintaining strict control over risk.

📊 Why D1? The Strategic Timeframe Advantage

The Daily (D1) timeframe is the foundation of Swing Sentinel EA. Every component — from signal generation to ATR-based stops — is calibrated for this superior timeframe:

  • Cleaner trends, less noise: Filters out intraday volatility and false breakouts.
  • Stronger indicator reliability: ADX, RSI, and EMA perform with higher accuracy.
  • Dynamic ATR effectiveness: Stop Loss and Take Profit adapt naturally to real market volatility.
  • Lower spread impact: Fewer trades mean lower cumulative costs — critical for profitability.

⚠️ Key Note: This EA is not designed for lower timeframes. Its logic, confirmation layers, and trade frequency are built exclusively for D1 charts. For best results, install only on daily timeframes.

🔐 Multi-Layer Confirmation System (Institutional-Grade Filters)

No single-indicator gambling. Every trade is validated by three professional-grade filters:

  1. ADX Filter (25+): Ensures strong trend momentum — avoids choppy or sideways markets.
  2. RSI Filter (30–70 range): Prevents entries in overbought or oversold extremes.
  3. Trend Filter (EMA 50/200): Confirms alignment with the higher-timeframe trend.

This convergence system dramatically increases the quality of each signal.

🚨 "Sentinel" Alert System: Stay in Control 24/7

Never trade blind again. Swing Sentinel EA includes real-time notifications so you’re always informed:

  • 📱 Push & Email Alerts: Open, close, breakeven, trailing stop, and emergency alerts.
  • 💬 Telegram Integration: Elite feature — receive detailed trade reports directly in your Telegram chat.
  • ⚠️ Drawdown Protection: Auto-pause after configurable consecutive losses to protect your account.

You’re always in the loop — even when you’re not in front of the screen.

💼 Professional Risk Management (ATR-Based Dynamic Control)

  • Risk per trade: 2% of balance (adjustable)
  • Stop Loss: 2x ATR (adapts to market volatility)
  • Take Profit: 12x ATR → 1:6 Risk/Reward ratio
  • Trailing Stop: Activates at 4x ATR to lock in profits
  • Breakeven: Moves SL to entry at 1x ATR
  • Max Spread Filter: Blocks trades if spread exceeds 5 pips (XAUUSD-optimized)
  • Margin Safety Check: Requires minimum 500% margin level

💰 Recommended Account Size (for D1 Stability)

Due to dynamic ATR calculations and triple-trade execution, minimum capital is crucial:
< $1,000
❌ Not Recommended (micro lots, execution risks)
$1,000 – $2,000
🟡 Functional (use 1% risk for safety)
$2,000 – $5,000
🟢 Recommended (optimal with 2% risk)
$5,000+
🟢 Ideal (full functionality, robust drawdown handling)

💡 Pro Tip: With low-spread ECN brokers like IC Markets, Pepperstone, or FP Markets, the EA can generate up to 30% higher net returns due to tighter execution.

📈 Recommended Symbols (D1-Tested & Validated)

  • Major Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
  • Indices: US500, NAS100
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold) – Top performer

🎯 On-Chart Dashboard: Real-Time Insights at a Glance

Monitor everything directly on your chart:

  • Market trend & signal status
  • ADX, RSI, ATR values
  • Open trades & risk exposure
  • Next potential entry

No need to open settings — full transparency in real time.

Best Practices for Optimal Performance

  • Timeframe: D1 only
  • Broker Type: ECN/STP with low spreads (critical for XAUUSD)
  • Testing: Run on demo for 2–4 weeks before live use
  • Updates: Lifetime free updates included

🛑 Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You may lose more than your initial deposit. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Swing Sentinel EA does not guarantee profits, but it does deliver discipline, consistency, and professional-grade risk control.

📲 Ready to Empower Your Trading?

Swing Sentinel EA isn’t about hype or false promises. It’s about precision, patience, and process — the hallmarks of professional swing trading.

👉 Get it now at the special launch price and secure your lifetime license at the lowest cost ever offered.

Have questions? I’m here to support you personally — before, during, and after your purchase.

Swing Sentinel EA – Your Vision. Your Control. Your Edge.
🛡️ Smart Automation. Conscious Trading.


