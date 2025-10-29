FxWorldGodfathermq5
Product Overview
Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines trend filtering, grid trading, and hedging strategies to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.
⚡ Core Features
Dual Engine System
-
Engine A: Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number
-
Engine B: Specialized for sell (short) positions with independent magic number
-
Independent Operation: Both engines can run simultaneously or individually
Smart Trend Filtering
-
Moving Average-based trend detection
-
Configurable trend strength threshold
-
Prevents counter-trend entries
-
Optional trend filter enable/disable
Adaptive Grid Trading
-
Dynamic grid spacing based on ATR volatility
-
Configurable grid step in pips
-
Progressive lot sizing with multiplier
-
Maximum grid level protection
Advanced Risk Management
-
Multiple lot sizing methods:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Percentage-based risk
-
Volatility-adjusted sizing
-
-
Equity protection stops
-
Maximum drawdown limits
-
Spread monitoring
🛡️ Risk Management Features
Profit Protection
-
Basket Profit Target: Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in pips)
-
Half Close Mechanism: Close 50% of positions when profit threshold reached
-
Auto Close Levels: Emergency closure at specified grid levels
Safety Mechanisms
-
Maximum position limits
-
Trading hours restriction
-
Equity stop protection
-
Spread limit protection
📊 Technical Specifications
Order Execution
-
Simple market execution (no complex filling modes)
-
Low latency order placement
-
Automatic deviation handling
-
Comprehensive error logging
Position Management
-
Real-time position tracking
-
Average price calculation
-
Profit monitoring in both currency and pips
-
Automated position sorting and closing
⚙️ Key Configuration Options
Trading Parameters
-
Grid Settings: Step size, lot multiplier, maximum levels
-
Profit Targets: Basket target, half-close triggers
-
Risk Settings: Drawdown limits, equity protection
-
Trend Settings: MA period, method, sensitivity
Flexible Operation
-
Enable/disable individual engines
-
Adjustable trading sessions
-
Customizable magic numbers
-
Symbol-specific optimizations
🎨 User Interface
-
Real-time dashboard display
-
Equity and profit monitoring
-
Position count tracking
-
Trend direction indicator
-
Grid spacing information
🔧 Technical Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4/5
-
Accounts: Hedge accounts recommended
-
Symbols: Forex majors, XAUUSD, commodities
-
Timeframes: All timeframes supported
💡 Use Cases
Ideal For
-
Trend-following grid strategies
-
Volatility-based trading
-
Portfolio diversification
-
Automated hedging systems
Market Conditions
-
Trending markets (with trend filter)
-
Ranging markets (grid strategy)
-
High volatility periods (dynamic spacing)
-
Gold/XAUUSD specific optimization
🚀 Performance Features
-
Optimized memory usage
-
Efficient position tracking
-
Minimal CPU footprint
-
Comprehensive logging and debugging