Spdr Gold v3

✋ SPDR GOLD (Hedge Fund Strategy) ✋

Professional Gold Trading System – Built for Capital Protection

SPDR GOLD is a professional-grade gold trading system inspired by hedge fund–style portfolio management, designed for traders who focus on long-term capital growth without account wipeouts.

This system is built for investors who want precision entries, controlled drawdown, and sustainable portfolio compounding — not gambling.

🔑 Key Features

✅ No Account Wipe Concept

Designed with advanced risk control logic to protect capital.

Maximum drawdown can be customized to match your risk tolerance.

✅ Hedge Fund–Style Gold Trading

Uses the same trading philosophy applied by institutional and hedge fund traders in both domestic and international markets.

✅ Ultra-Precise Entry System

High-accuracy trade entries optimized for gold market behavior — ideal for traders who want to build portfolios steadily.

✅ Real-Time Market Scan + 30-Day Historical Analysis

The system scans the chart in real time while analyzing up to 30 days of historical price behavior to identify high-probability zones.

✅ Trade on Any Timeframe (TF)

Works on all timeframes.

You can optimize parameters within seconds — or use our ready-to-trade preset formulas if you prefer simplicity.

✅ Advanced DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Engine

Supports fast DCA execution with flexible position sizing.

Positions are strategically layered, not blindly averaged.

✅ Portfolio-Based Trading Logic

Trades are managed as sets (cycles) with:

Take Profit (TP)

Stop Loss (SL)

Trailing Stop (TL)

Everything works together as a complete portfolio system.

🎯 Who Is This System For?

Traders who focus on capital preservation first

Investors who want consistent portfolio growth

Traders who prefer institutional-style systems over high-risk strategies

Anyone who wants a professional gold trading solution in one system

⚠️ Trading Philosophy

This is not a martingale gambling robot.

This is a risk-managed, hedge-fund-inspired trading system designed for real investors.

Designed to operate efficiently with a minimum starting capital of $100 or more.





You can contact me at waratthakit@hotmail.com



