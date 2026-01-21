Spdr Gold v3
- Experts
- Thanaris Pornpattanajamsai
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
✋ SPDR GOLD (Hedge Fund Strategy) ✋
Professional Gold Trading System – Built for Capital Protection
SPDR GOLD is a professional-grade gold trading system inspired by hedge fund–style portfolio management, designed for traders who focus on long-term capital growth without account wipeouts.
This system is built for investors who want precision entries, controlled drawdown, and sustainable portfolio compounding — not gambling.
🔑 Key Features
✅ No Account Wipe Concept
Designed with advanced risk control logic to protect capital.
Maximum drawdown can be customized to match your risk tolerance.
✅ Hedge Fund–Style Gold Trading
Uses the same trading philosophy applied by institutional and hedge fund traders in both domestic and international markets.
✅ Ultra-Precise Entry System
High-accuracy trade entries optimized for gold market behavior — ideal for traders who want to build portfolios steadily.
✅ Real-Time Market Scan + 30-Day Historical Analysis
The system scans the chart in real time while analyzing up to 30 days of historical price behavior to identify high-probability zones.
✅ Trade on Any Timeframe (TF)
Works on all timeframes.
You can optimize parameters within seconds — or use our ready-to-trade preset formulas if you prefer simplicity.
✅ Advanced DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Engine
Supports fast DCA execution with flexible position sizing.
Positions are strategically layered, not blindly averaged.
✅ Portfolio-Based Trading Logic
Trades are managed as sets (cycles) with:
-
Take Profit (TP)
-
Stop Loss (SL)
-
Trailing Stop (TL)
Everything works together as a complete portfolio system.
🎯 Who Is This System For?
-
Traders who focus on capital preservation first
-
Investors who want consistent portfolio growth
-
Traders who prefer institutional-style systems over high-risk strategies
-
Anyone who wants a professional gold trading solution in one system
⚠️ Trading Philosophy
This is not a martingale gambling robot.
This is a risk-managed, hedge-fund-inspired trading system designed for real investors.
Designed to operate efficiently with a minimum starting capital of $100 or more.
You can contact me at waratthakit@hotmail.com