Elegant Eagle Gold EA MT5

Introducing Eagle Gold EA – a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its unique strategy, Eagle Gold EA ensures a seamless journey towards continuous and steady account growth.

Distinguished by its simplicity and effectiveness, Eagle Gold EA operates exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair, focusing on the M1 timeframe. It is meticulously crafted to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers, with a minimum deposit requirement as low as $100.

Unlike conventional expert advisors, Eagle Gold EA adopts a disciplined approach, limiting trades to a maximum of 2 at a time. This strategic restraint promotes stability and enhances the potential for sustained profitability. No complex settings are needed – simply plug and play, adjusting the lot size according to your account balance.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD (Gold) - Only

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

VERY IMPORTANT: Lots Size as Per Account Balance

Account Balance Lots Size $100 0.01 $1000 0.1 $10000 1 $100000 10 $150000 15 $200000 20

Formula for Lots Size = Account Balance / 10000 (e.g. $300/10000 = 0.03)

Manually adjust the Lots Size as per Account Balance

For AutoLots make it True (Version 2.0 - Updates)

Account type: Hedge

Key Specifications:

Exclusive focus on trading XAUUSD

Each trade is safeguarded with a fixed pips stop loss

Incorporates an advanced exit strategy with trailing stop, monitored on the M1 chart

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Preference for brokers offering zero commission and low spreads

Works well with Broker: IC Markets

One can increase lots size as an when account grow



