Prop Firm Simulator

Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence. Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs, create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profitability. Whether you're preparing for FTMO, MFF, or any other proprietary firm evaluation, our tool provides the exact same rule enforcement and risk management requirements, allowing you to build winning strategies in a risk-free environment before attempting real funded account challenges.

FTMO 10k and 100K challenge SetFiles :Setfiles and dedicated support available for all major prop firms - just ask!

Key Features

Real-Time Challenge Monitoring

Live Statistics Dashboard - Track balance, equity, P&L, drawdowns in real-time

Professional Metrics - Closed vs Open P&L, win rate, trade analysis

Support Manual/Autotrading: Both manual trading strategies and automated trading via Expert Advisors



Complete Prop Firm Rule Enforcement

Profit Target Management - Set and track specific profit goals

Drawdown Protection - Daily & maximum drawdown limits with alerts

Trading Day Requirements - Minimum active trading days tracking

Risk Management - Stop loss compliance, position size limits

Time Constraints - Challenge duration countdown

Advanced Risk Management

Dual P&L Tracking - Separate closed profits vs open positions

Real-time Violation Alerts - Instant notification of rule breaches

Auto-Trade Protection - Optional automatic trade closure on violations

Customizable Limits - Adjust all parameters to match any prop firm

Flexible Trading Modes

Live Account Ready - Use with any real or demo accounts from any broker

Multiple Attempts - Track performance across multiple challenge attempts

All Instruments - Works with Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices

Why Choose Our Simulator?

Practice Like the Pros: Fail in simulation, succeed in reality. Master prop firm rules before your funded account. Build Consistent Profits: Develop disciplined trading habits that pass the strictest prop firm evaluations. Run unlimited challenges for unlimited periods.

One failed challenge can cost $500+. Know exactly how prop firms evaluate you. Practice under identical conditions.

Supported Prop Firm Rules Account Balance (Any capital) Profit Targets (Any amount) Daily Drawdown Limits Maximum Drawdown Limits Minimum Trading Days Time Limits (Calendar/Trading days) Stop Loss Requirements Position Size Limits Commissions (Applied) Weekend Trading Rules Single Trade Profit Limits Maximum Open Trades Essential Challenge Tips & Best Practices Before Starting Any Challenge: Close all open trades before activating the simulator to ensure accurate balance tracking

Set realistic parameters that match your target prop firm's actual rules

If a lot size violation occurs, close the oversized position before starting your next attempt

At least one trade must be opened and closed to count as a trading day

Multiple trades on the same day still count as only one trading day

Attach the EA to only one chart and use the provided template

Use the export feature to analyze your trading performance between attempts, or use the custom export and professional analysis with Our Excel ProTrading Analytic Template

Start with demo accounts to master the rules before using live funds

Use the pause feature during market closures or personal breaks