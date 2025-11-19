Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5

Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro



The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection.



Your manual trade will be managed automatically.

Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids.

Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell recovery) and includes a Zero-Loss Breakeven feature that detects your broker's real-time spread.

Why Go Pro?



Dual-Direction Hedging: Open a Buy and a Sell on the same symbol? No problem. The Pro version manages Buy Grids and Sell Grids completely independently.

Smart Breakeven: Automatically moves your Stop Loss to breakeven when the price moves in your favor.

Auto-Spread Detection: Never lose money on "Breakeven" trades again! The EA adds the live Broker Spread to your offset, ensuring you cover swap and commission costs.

Core Features



Dynamic Anchor Grid: Automatically builds a recovery grid based on a percentage of your manual Stop Loss distance.

Instant Sync: Every new grid order is instantly synchronized to match the TP and SL of your Anchor trade.

One-Chart Management: Capable of managing every symbol in your terminal from a single chart.

Lot Multiplier: Built-in martingale/multiplier support to recover losses faster.

How It Works



You place a manual trade (The "Anchor"). The EA detects it and monitors the market. If the market moves against you, it opens smart recovery orders. If the market moves in your favor, it locks in profit with Smart Breakeven. Buys and Sells are managed separately—ideal for hedging strategies.

Input Parameters -- General --



InpManageAllSymbols: Monitor all symbols or just the current chart.

InpMagicNumber: 0 for manual trades.

-- Grid Settings --



InpStepPercent: Distance for grid orders (% of your Anchor SL).

InpMaxOrders: Max trades allowed per direction.

InpLotMultiplier: Increase lot size for recovery trades.

-- Breakeven Settings (Pro Exclusive) --

