Vinini LRMA Color Indicator MT5

Vinini LRMA Color Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Vinini LRMA Color Indicator is based on the moving average and displays price direction in the form of bullish, bearish, and neutral phases. This indicator combines Simple Moving Average (SMA) with the structure of Linear Regression to provide precise trading signals.

One of the key features of this tool is the color change of the indicator line under different market conditions, which serves as a signal for the beginning of a new trend.



Specifications Table of Vinini LRMA Color Indicator

Specification Details Category Moving Average – Price Action – Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets





Vinini LRMA Color Indicator at a Glance

The Vinini LRMA Color Indicator, by changing the color of the moving average, describes the type of price fluctuations. Signals in this tool include:



• Green: Bullish trend signal



• Red: Bearish trend signal



• Yellow: Neutral and ranging market warning





Start of an Uptrend

According to the Polkadot (DOT) cryptocurrency chart on the 1-hour timeframe, the moving average line turning green indicates the beginning of a bullish market move.

The marked zones on the chart are also noteworthy as suitable positions for entering buy trades.





Start of a Downtrend

According to the Euro to Swiss Franc (EUR/CHF) chart on the 30-minute timeframe, the moving average line turning red signals the start of a bearish trend and the dominance of sellers in the market. In this condition, the specified levels on the chart can be used as suitable areas for opening sell positions and following the downward price move.





Settings of Vinini LRMA Color Indicator

The settings of the Vinini LRMA Color Indicator are as follows:



• Period: Calculation period of the indicator



• Applied Price: Price basis for calculations



• Shift: Indicator displacement value





Conclusion

The Vinini LRMA Color Indicator, designed by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Linear Regression, is capable of displaying the overall market trend in a clear, color-coded format. The color change of its line indicates price direction, and in addition to showing bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions, it also provides suitable signals for trade entries and exits.