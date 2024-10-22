Golden Spike Premium

5

Golden Spikes Indicator

Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform.

Features

  • Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis
  • Three risk modes: Low, Medium, High
  • Configurable trade direction (Buy/Sell/Both)
  • Audio and push notification alerts
  • Dashboard with market statistics

Risk Modes

Low Risk Mode Uses M30 confirmation with conservative settings for reduced signal frequency.

Medium Risk Mode
Balanced approach using Bollinger Bands with moderate sensitivity.

High Risk Mode Adaptive RSI thresholds with higher sensitivity for frequent signals.

Key Parameters

  • Trade Direction: BOTH/BUYONLY/SELLONLY
  • Risk Mode: Low_Risk/Medium_Risk/High_Risk
  • TP_pips: Take profit level
  • SL_pips: Stop loss level
  • Signal_Cooldown_Minutes: Delay between alerts

Installation Attach to M1 chart on MetaTrader 5 with Deriv or Weltrade connection.

Usage Technical analysis tool for identifying trading opportunities. Combine signals with personal market analysis and risk management. Trading involves risk and past performance does not indicate future results.

Support Technical support provided through MQL5 Market comments section.

Avis 1
Mark De Jonge
93
Mark De Jonge 2025.06.26 11:12 
 

This indicator is out of the books The best I have tested . You can trust this indicator.

