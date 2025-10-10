Volume RV Indicator MT4

Volume RV Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Volume RV Indicator is one of the practical tools for volume traders who base their analyses on market volume. This indicator is specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform and, by providing seven different volume metrics, enables Forex traders to perform more specialized analyses directly on their trading charts.



Volume RV Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Volume Trading - Trading Tool - Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Entry & Exit - Trend - Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Markets Forex - Stocks - Indices - Crypto





RV Volume Indicator at a Glance

The Volume RV Indicator is a specialized tool for technical traders that helps identify market trends through volume analysis. This indicator operates using a signal line: when volume crosses above or below this line, buy and sell signals are generated, alerting traders to potential trading opportunities.

Additionally, users can select from seven different volume indices for calculations:



• AD



• BWMFI



• FORCE



• MFI



• OBV



• WRP



• Volumes





Uptrend in the RV Volume Indicator

On the 4-hour XAU/USD chart, the Volume RV Indicator was applied. This tool allows traders to analyze trading volume and integrate it with their trading strategies to better identify market direction. When an upward trend forms and the indicator generates a buy signal, traders can enter long positions accordingly.





Downtrend in the RV Volume Indicator

On the 1-hour NZD/USD chart, the price was in a downtrend, accompanied by decreasing trading volume. By applying the Volume RV Indicator, traders can identify bearish market conditions and enter short positions when sell signals are triggered.





Volume RV Indicator Settings

Below are the adjustable settings of the Volume RV Indicator:

• History: Number of candles used for historical calculations;



• Calculation: Choose among seven volume-based indices for calculations (AD, BWMFI, MFI, OBV, WRP, Volumes, FORCE);



• Reverse: Enable or disable reverse mode; if enabled, values are multiplied by -1 and displayed inverted on the chart;



• Period: Defines the calculation period;



• Method: Defines the calculation method;



• Applied Price: Defines the price basis for calculations;



• Draw Histogram: Enable or disable display as histogram or line;



• Signal Period: Defines the calculation period for the signal line;



• Signal MA Method: Defines the moving average method for the signal line;



• Show Signal Line: Enable or disable the signal line display;



• Arrow Gap: Defines the distance between the signal and candle;



• Arrow Size: Defines the size of the signal arrow;



• Buy Arrow Color: Sets the color of the buy signal arrow;



• Sell Arrow Color: Sets the color of the sell signal arrow;



• Buy Arrow Code: Defines the MQL code for buy signal arrows;



• Sell Arrow Code: Defines the MQL code for sell signal arrows;



• Message Alert: Enable or disable alerts as messages when a signal occurs;



• Sound Alert: Enable or disable alerts as sounds when a signal occurs;



• Email Alert: Enable or disable email alerts when a signal occurs;



• Sound File: Defines the alert sound file.





Conclusion

The Volume RV Indicator is a valuable analytical tool for Forex and crypto traders who rely on volume oscillators for chart-based trading analysis. With seven volume indices and a moving average used as a signal line, this indicator helps generate buy and sell signals, offering traders more precise and actionable trading opportunities.