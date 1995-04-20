Adaptive Reversal Star
- Indicateurs
- Stanislav Konin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you.
Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm, which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter.
Why choose Adaptive Reversal Star?
- Adaptive Algorithm: The indicator automatically adjusts to dynamic market conditions by analyzing volatility and changing trends to generate accurate signals.
- Signal Accuracy: No Lag & No Repaint
- Ease of Setup: No complex calculations or lengthy setup process required. Just install it on your chosen timeframe and select the signal filter.
- Notifications: The indicator supports all types of alerts, including Push notifications to mobile devices.
- Signal Icons: You can easily customize the signal icons to match your visual preferences.
Indicator Settings:
- Signal Filtering: The main setting for selecting the optimal period to analyze price changes, with an adjustable range where the indicator filters potential signals based on current market activity.
- Up Arrow Code / Dn Arrow Code: Settings for choosing the symbols to display on the chart.
- Arrows Width: Adjust the width of the icons shown on the chart.
- Alerts: Set up various types of notifications (Popup, Email, Push).
How the indicator works:
- Market Condition Analysis: The indicator analyzes price dynamics and identifies key moments when the market might reverse, based on comprehensive calculations that consider current market conditions.
- Signal Generation: When the indicator detects significant changes in market activity, it generates buy or sell signals. These signals are displayed as Stars on the chart.
Recommendations for Using the Indicator:
- Currency Pairs: Any, including: Forex, Metals, CFDs, Crypto.
- Timeframes: Any. However, due to market noise on smaller timeframes like M1, it is recommended to adjust the Signal Filter parameter to make it stricter. This will reduce the frequency of signals but increase their accuracy.
Discover better opportunities with a reliable assistant — Adaptive Reversal Star!