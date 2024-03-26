System Trend Pro

System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!!

The indicator no repaint!!! 

The indicator has MTF mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend ( no repaint ).


How to trade?

Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow.

(See screens 1 and 2.)

Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite signal.

By the way, it is on Scalping that most traders make money.


How to skip flat and trade the trend?

Everything is very simple, we install  System Trend Pro  indicator on M5 chart in MTF 15 minutes mode

Draw MA 60 and MA 200 (their intersection will be the beginning of the trend).

Install any global trend indicator (I have Trend Arrow Super)


     Entry Rules:

  1. System Trend Pro signal ( big arrow)
  2.  Global trend
  3. Intersection of MA 60 and MA 200
  4. Entry on the signal of our indicator (small arrow).

See Screenshots 

By following these rules, you will almost always trade only on the trend 


Trend indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85492






Avis 2
Yik Hung Lai
544
Yik Hung Lai 2024.11.07 14:32 
 

great indicator, highly recommend

RAYAN
97
RAYAN 2024.09.20 07:28 
 

WONDERFUL Easily pocketing 10-50 pips with combination of Trend ARROW System!!

