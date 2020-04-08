Knoxville Divergence Indicator MT4

The Knoxville Divergence Indicator MT4 operates by merging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with Momentum calculations. It spots discrepancies between price behavior and momentum strength, producing alerts that suggest the ongoing trend may be weakening and that a reversal could occur.

Knoxville Divergence Indicator – Key Specifications

Below is an overview of the technical characteristics of the Knoxville Divergence Indicator:

Category Analytical Tool – Forecast & Signals – Momentum Based Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal Detection Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading Market Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks)

Overview of Knoxville Divergence Indicator

This tool automatically detects divergence by comparing momentum shifts against price action and then highlights them directly on the chart using color-coded signals:

Green lines : Mark bullish divergence, drawn under price candles.

: Mark bullish divergence, drawn under price candles. Red lines: Represent bearish divergence, drawn above price candles.

Bullish Divergence Example

On the AUD/USD one-hour chart, the Knoxville Divergence Indicator highlights a divergence between price and momentum. This signal often leads traders to consider long (buy) positions, depending on their strategy framework.

Bearish Divergence Example

On a Bitcoin (BTC) chart, the Knoxville Divergence Indicator signals a bearish divergence after examining momentum relative to price. As illustrated, the market followed with a downward move after this condition appeared.

Knoxville Divergence Indicator Settings

Configuration parameters include:

LookbackCandles – Number of candles reviewed for divergence analysis

– Number of candles reviewed for divergence analysis MomentumPeriod – Length of momentum calculation

– Length of momentum calculation MomentumPrice – Selected price type for momentum formula

– Selected price type for momentum formula RSIPeriod – RSI calculation window

– RSI calculation window RSIPrice – Price basis for RSI evaluation

– Price basis for RSI evaluation RSIBearLimit – Overbought RSI threshold

– Overbought RSI threshold RSIBullLimit – Oversold RSI threshold

Conclusion

The Knoxville Divergence Indicator MT4 integrates RSI with Momentum to recognize divergences between price direction and market force. It marks bullish divergences with green lines and bearish divergences with red lines, giving traders an early indication of zones where a potential trend reversal may occur.