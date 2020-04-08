MSP Indicator MT4

MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a momentum-based analytical tool designed to track volatility and highlight critical market turning points. By evaluating the force and direction of momentum, it helps traders recognize where a reversal in trend is most likely to occur.

This indicator provides precise trade entry signals by detecting momentum shifts and also serves as a confirmation filter to boost the reliability of other trading strategies.

MSP Indicator Table

The main specifications of the MSP Indicator are summarized below:

Category

Momentum – Trading Utility – Forecast & Signals

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner-Friendly

Indicator Type

Trend-Following – Reversal Detector

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday & Short-Term Trading

Trading Market

Applicable to All Markets

 

MSP Indicator Overview

At its core, the MSP Indicator applies the ATR (Average True Range) with a 14-period configuration, referencing historical highs and lows to measure the average price movement range.

  • When the market price rises above the ATR average, the indicator generates a Buy arrow (blue).
  • When the price falls below the ATR average, a Sell arrow (red) is triggered.

 

Indicator in an Uptrend

On the 30-minute chart of the CAD/CHF currency pair, a “BUY” arrow shown by the MSP Indicator often suggests the start of an upward trend, confirming stronger buying momentum. Under these conditions, traders may consider entering a long trade right after the signal appears.

 

Indicator in a Downtrend

On the 1-hour chart of GBP/AUD, when the MSP Indicator displays a red “SELL” arrow, it points to rising selling pressure and a possible beginning of a bearish trend. This creates an ideal setup for short entries.

 

MSP Indicator Settings

Below are the key customizable parameters within the MSP Indicator on the MT4 platform:

  • SENSITIVITY – Controls responsiveness to market volatility
  • ATR_PERIOD – Defines the ATR lookback period
  • PRICE_SOURCE – Selects the type of price data used
  • TEXT_DISPLAY – Enables/Disables signal text on chart
  • BUY_SIGNAL_COLOR – Color of Buy arrow
  • SELL_SIGNAL_COLOR – Color of Sell arrow
  • ALERT – Pop-up notifications
  • EMAIL – Email-based trade signals
  • NOTIFICATION – Push notifications to devices
  • MESSAGE_TIMEOUT – Duration of on-screen alerts
  • MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Subject text for alert messages

 

Conclusion

The MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is built to help traders catch the early stages of bullish and bearish moves by identifying momentum changes.

  • A “BUY” arrow reflects upward momentum and buying strength.
  • A “SELL” arrow highlights selling dominance and the emergence of a downtrend.


