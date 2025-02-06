Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5

4.83

Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5

Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown.

These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely to experience substantial and swift movements, giving traders valuable insights to refine their trading tactics.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Order Block Refined Indicator Overview

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Leading - Reversal - Strength

Time Frame

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Trading Markets

Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices

 

Bullish Order Block (OBR) on MT5

On the daily chart of XAUUSD (Gold), the Refined Order Block indicator marks bullish order blocks with green rectangles, highlighting key areas for traders. When price approaches these areas, it often moves upward, signaling the presence of large institutional buy orders. This feature helps traders pinpoint optimal entry points, enhancing their decision-making process.

 

Bearish Order Block on MT5

On the 1-hour chart of USD/CHF, the Refined Order Block indicator identifies bearish order blocks, which are displayed in brown. These marked zones indicate where substantial institutional sell orders are placed. When the price approaches these levels, it typically reacts sharply, leading to quick price reversals.

These critical zones provide traders with key decision-making opportunities within the market.

 

Refined Order Block Indicator Settings (OBR)

  • Display Settings: Customize display preferences.
  • Chart and Object Color Theme: Select between Light, Dark, or Auto themes.
  • General Settings: Configure general preferences.
  • Number of Candles to Consider: Select how many past candles to factor into calculations.
  • Trend Calculation Type (ZigZag/Candle): Choose between ZigZag or Candle calculations.
  • Show Arrows for First Cycle: Enable or disable arrows for the first cycle.
  • Display Order Blocks: Turn on or off the display of order blocks.
  • Order Block Mode: Select the mode for order blocks (Normal, Aggressive, or Invalid due to new order block).
  • Invalid Order Block by Close Beyond: Extend the zone until a new order block is formed.

 

Summary

The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a highly effective tool for traders following ICT and Smart Money strategies. It accurately marks significant order blocks, with bullish zones in green and bearish zones in brown. These highlighted areas offer valuable insights into market dynamics, showing where large institutional and bank orders are positioned.

By identifying these critical points, traders can make more informed, precise decisions to improve their trading strategies.

Avis 11
BadSector81
17
BadSector81 2025.09.04 11:27 
 

Perfect for my trading, really accurate and helpful. Thanks so much! Really recommended+++++

Benjamin Afedzie
3091
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:50 
 

quality product

Otis J
110
Otis J 2025.02.16 04:52 
 

awesome!!

BadSector81
17
BadSector81 2025.09.04 11:27 
 

Perfect for my trading, really accurate and helpful. Thanks so much! Really recommended+++++

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.09.04 17:13
your are always welcome.
Ahmetsami
14
Ahmetsami 2025.07.23 13:00 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.08.31 06:29
Mutlaka indikatörün kullanım kılavuzunu, video şeklinde olanı, izle ki nasıl kullanabileceğini görebilesin.
fzavala
85
fzavala 2025.07.22 16:55 
 

Funciona pero tiene algunos BUGS por corregir

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.08.31 06:27
Gracias por tu opinión. Si también informas de los bugs, realizaremos las correcciones necesarias.
Yassou Kalimera
712
Yassou Kalimera 2025.06.26 09:47 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.07.23 14:11
welcome
Lydia Kwarteng
1610
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:41 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.07.23 14:11
glad to hear that.
Benjamin Afedzie
3091
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:50 
 

quality product

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.06.09 14:15
welcome.
P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:39 
 

very good

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.06.03 10:50
glad to hear that.
DropStacker
70
DropStacker 2025.04.18 15:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.06.03 10:50
welcome
Rottweilerkiller
154
Rottweilerkiller 2025.03.01 10:59 
 

OK...

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.06.03 10:50
great feedback
Otis J
110
Otis J 2025.02.16 04:52 
 

awesome!!

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.02.26 08:25
My pleasure
Максатбек Жаныгулов
52
Максатбек Жаныгулов 2025.02.07 05:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Eda Kaya
260923
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.02.26 08:27
Не за что
