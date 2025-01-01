Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCAccountInfoMarginStopOut LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginStopOut Retourne le niveau de marge de Stop Out. double MarginStopOut() const Valeur de retour Le niveau de marge de Stop Out. MarginCall Name