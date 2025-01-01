Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCAccountInfoMarginLevel LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginLevel Retourne le niveau de marge. double MarginLevel() const Valeur de retour Niveau de marge. FreeMargin MarginCall