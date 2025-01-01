DocumentationSections
MarginCheck

Retourne le montant de la marge requise pour exécuter une opération de trading.

double  MarginCheck(
   const string        symbol,              // symbole
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE     trade_operation,     // opération
   double              volume,              // volume
   double              price                // prix
   ) const

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Symbole de l'opération de trading.

trade_operation

[in]  Type de l'opération de trading (énumération ***ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).volume[in]  Volume de l'opération de trading.price[in]  Prix of trade operation.Valeur de retourLe montant de la marge requise pour exécuter une opération de trading.