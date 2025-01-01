- Login
MarginCheck
Retourne le montant de la marge requise pour exécuter une opération de trading.
|
double MarginCheck(
Paramètres
symbol
[in] Symbole de l'opération de trading.
trade_operation
[in] Type de l'opération de trading (énumération ***ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).volume[in] Volume de l'opération de trading.price[in] Prix of trade operation.Valeur de retourLe montant de la marge requise pour exécuter une opération de trading.