MaxLotCheck

Gets the maximum possible Volume de l'opération de trading.

double MaxLotCheck(

const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,

double price,

double percent=100

) const

Paramètres

symbol

[in] Symbole de l'opération de trading.

trade_operation

[in] Type de l'opération de trading (énumération ***ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).price[in] Prix of trade operation.percent=100[in] Pourcentage de la marge disponible (0-100%), utilisé pour l'opération de trading.Valeur de retourMaximum possible Volume de l'opération de trading.