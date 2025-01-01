DocumentationSections
MQL5 CAccountInfo MaxLotCheck 

MaxLotCheck

Gets the maximum possible Volume de l'opération de trading.

double  MaxLotCheck(
   const string        symbol,              // symbole
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE     trade_operation,     // opération
   double              price,               // prix
   double              percent=100          // pourcentage de la marge disponible (0-100%), utilisé pour l'opération de trading
   ) const

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Symbole de l'opération de trading.

trade_operation

[in]  Type de l'opération de trading (énumération ***ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).price[in]  Prix of trade operation.percent=100[in]  Pourcentage de la marge disponible (0-100%), utilisé pour l'opération de trading.Valeur de retourMaximum possible Volume de l'opération de trading.