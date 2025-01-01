Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCAccountInfoProfit LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Profit Retourne le montant du profit actuel du compte. double Profit() const Valeur de retour Montant actuel du profit compte (dans la devise du compte). Credit Equity