DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCAccountInfoOrderProfitCheck 

OrderProfitCheck

La fonction calcule le profit du compte courant basé sur les paramètres passés. La fonction est utilisée pour pré-évaluer le résultat d'une opération de trading. La valeur est retournée dans la devise du compte.

double  OrderProfitCheck(
   const string        symbol,              // symbole
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE     trade_operation,     // opération type (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
   double              volume,              // volume
   double              price_open,          // prix d'ouverture
   double              price_close          // prix de clôture
   ) const

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Symbole de l'opération de trading.

trade_operation

[in] Type de l'opération de trading (énumération ***ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).volume[in]  Volume de l'opération de trading.price_open[in]  Prix d'ouverture.price_close[in]  Prix de clôture.Valeur de retourEn cas de succès, retourne le montant du profit, ou EMPTY_VALUE en cas d'erreur.