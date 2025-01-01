DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém o volume não preenchido da ordem.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

Valor de retorno

Volume não preenchido da ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).