VolumeCurrent

채워지지 않은 주문 볼륨 가져오기.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

값 반환

채워지지 않은 주문 볼륨.

참고

주문은 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.