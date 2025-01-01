DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCOrderInfoVolumeCurrent 

VolumeCurrent

Ottiene il volume non riempito dell' ordine.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

Valore di ritorno

il volume non riempito dell' ordine.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).