Nachschlagewerk MQL5 Standardbibliothek Handelsklassen COrderInfo VolumeCurrent 

VolumeCurrent

Erhält das ungefüllte Volumen der Order.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

Rückgabewert

Ungefüllte Volumen der Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.