TimeDoneMsc

01.01.1970 から経ったミリ秒で表された注文の実行/取り消し時刻を受け取ります。

ulong  TimeDoneMsc() const

戻り値

01.01.1970 から経ったミリ秒で表された注文の実行/取り消し時刻

注意事項

注文は主に Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex （インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。