TimeDoneMsc
Emir uygulama veya iptal zamanını 01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden alır.
|
ulong TimeDoneMsc() const
Dönüş değeri
01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden emir uygulama veya iptal zamanı.
Not
Emir, önceden Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemiyle seçiliş olmalıdır.