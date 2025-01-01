DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoTimeDoneMsc 

TimeDoneMsc

Emir uygulama veya iptal zamanını 01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden alır.

ulong  TimeDoneMsc() const

Dönüş değeri

01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden emir uygulama veya iptal zamanı.

Not

Emir, önceden Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemiyle seçiliş olmalıdır.