MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCCurveGetY TypeNameColorXMaxXMinYMaxYMinSizePointsSizePointsFillPointsColorGetXGetYLinesStyleLinesIsSmoothLinesSmoothTensionLinesSmoothStepLinesWidthLinesEndStyleHistogramWidthCustomPlotCBDataCustomPlotFunctionPointsTypeStepsDimensionTrendLineCoefficientsTrendLineColorTrendLineVisibleUpdateVisible GetY Eğrideki tüm noktaların Y koordinatlarını bir diziye yazar. void GetY( double &y[] // Y koordinatları ) Parametreler &y[] [out] Y koordinatlarının yazılacağı dizi. GetX LinesStyle