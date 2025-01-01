DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCCurveGetY 

GetY

Eğrideki tüm noktaların Y koordinatlarını bir diziye yazar.

void  GetY(
   double  &y[]      // Y koordinatları
   )

Parametreler

&y[]

[out]  Y koordinatlarının yazılacağı dizi.