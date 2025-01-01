DocumentationSections
GetY

Gets Y values of all curve dots to the array.

void  GetY(
   double&  y[]      // array for writing Y values
   )

Parameters

y[]

[out]  Array for getting Y values of all curve dots.

Note

Each curve dot is defined by a couple of X and Y values. These values are not coordinates in pixels for drawing in the CGraphic class.