- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
GetY
모든 곡선 점의 Y 값을 배열로 가져오기.
|
void GetY(
매개변수
y[]
[out] 모든 곡선 점의 Y 값을 가져오기 위한 배열.
참고
각 곡선 점은 X 및 Y 값 두 개로 정의됩니다. 이러한 값은 CGraphic 클래스에서 그리기 위한 픽셀 단위의 좌표가 아닙니다.