GetX

모든 곡선 점의 X 값을 배열로 가져오기.

void  GetX(
   double&  x[]      // X 값 표기 배열
  \)

매개변수

x[]

[out]  모든 곡선 점의 X 값을 가져오기 위한 배열.

참고

각 곡선 점은 X 및 Y 값 두 개로 정의됩니다. 이러한 값은 CGraphic 클래스에서 그리기 위한 픽셀 단위의 좌표가 아닙니다.