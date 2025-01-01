MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCCurveGetX TypeNameColorXMaxXMinYMaxYMinSizePointsSizePointsFillPointsColorGetXGetYLinesStyleLinesIsSmoothLinesSmoothTensionLinesSmoothStepLinesEndStyleLinesWidthHistogramWidthCustomPlotCBDataCustomPlotFunctionPointsTypeStepsDimensionTrendLineCoefficientsTrendLineColorTrendLineVisibleUpdateVisible GetX Scrive le coordinate X per tutti i punti curva nell'array. void GetX( double &x[] // Coordinate X ) Parametri &x[] [out] Array per la scrittura coordinate X. PointsColor GetY