- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
PriceLevel
Establece el nuevo valor del parámetro "Nivel del precio".
void PriceLevel(
Parámetros
value
[in] Valor nuevo del "Nivel del precio".
Valor devuelto
Ninguno.
Nota
El valor del "Nivel del precio" se define en unidades de nivel de precio. El método PriceLevelUnit() devuelve los valores numéricos de las unidades del nivel del precio. El "Nivel del precio" se utiliza para definir el precio de apertura en relación al precio base.