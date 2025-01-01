DocumentaciónSecciones
Establece el nuevo valor del parámetro "Nivel del precio".

void  PriceLevel(
   double    value         // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor nuevo del "Nivel del precio".

Valor devuelto

Ninguno.

Nota

El valor del "Nivel del precio" se define en unidades de nivel de precio. El método PriceLevelUnit() devuelve los valores numéricos de las unidades del nivel del precio. El "Nivel del precio" se utiliza para definir el precio de apertura en relación al precio base.