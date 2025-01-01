- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
PriceLevel
"PriceLevel" 파라미터의 새 값을 설정합니다.
|
void PriceLevel(
Parameters
value
[in] "PriceLevel"의 새 값.
반환 값
None.
참고
"PriceLevel"의 값은 가격 수준 단위로 정의됩니다. "PriceLevel"의 값은 가격 수준 단위로 정의됩니다. "PriceLevel"은 기준 가격에 대한 시가를 정의하는 데 사용됩니다.