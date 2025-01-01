문서화섹션
PriceLevel

"PriceLevel" 파라미터의 새 값을 설정합니다.

void  PriceLevel(
   double    value         // 값
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  "PriceLevel"의 새 값.

반환 값

None.

참고

"PriceLevel"의 값은 가격 수준 단위로 정의됩니다. "PriceLevel"의 값은 가격 수준 단위로 정의됩니다. "PriceLevel"은 기준 가격에 대한 시가를 정의하는 데 사용됩니다.