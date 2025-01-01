MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalPriceLevel
PriceLevel
设置 "价位" 参数的新值。
|
void PriceLevel(
参数
value
[输入] "价位" 的新值。
返回值
无。
注释
"价位" 值以价格单位定义。价格单位的数字由 PriceLevelUnit() 方法返回。"价位" 用于定义相对基准价的开仓价。