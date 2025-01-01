文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalPriceLevel 

PriceLevel

设置 "价位" 参数的新值。

void  PriceLevel(
   double    value         // 新值
   )

参数

value

[输入]  "价位" 的新值。

返回值

无。

注释

"价位" 值以价格单位定义。价格单位的数字由 PriceLevelUnit() 方法返回。"价位" 用于定义相对基准价的开仓价。