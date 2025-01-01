DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertSignalOpenLongParams 

OpenLongParams

Establece los parámetros de apertura de la posición larga.

virtual bool  OpenLongParams(
   double&    price,          // precio
   double&    sl,             // Stop Loss
   double&    tp,             // Take Profit
   datetime&  expiration      // vencimiento
   )

Parámetros

price

[in][out]  Variable del precio, pasada por referencia.

sl

[in][out]  Variable del precio Stop Loss, pasada por referencia.

tp

[in][out]  Variable del precio Take Profit, pasada por referencia.

expiration

[in][out]  Variable de la hora de vencimiento, pasada por referencia.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false en caso contrario.