OpenLongParams
Establece los parámetros de apertura de la posición larga.
virtual bool OpenLongParams(
Parámetros
price
[in][out] Variable del precio, pasada por referencia.
sl
[in][out] Variable del precio Stop Loss, pasada por referencia.
tp
[in][out] Variable del precio Take Profit, pasada por referencia.
expiration
[in][out] Variable de la hora de vencimiento, pasada por referencia.
Valor devuelto
true si se ejecuta correctamente, false en caso contrario.