DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalPriceLevel 

PriceLevel

"PriceLevel" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.

void  PriceLevel(
   double    value         // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  "PriceLevel" parametresinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

"PriceLevel" değeri fiyat seviyesi birimlerinin cinsinden tanımlanır. Fiyat seviyesi biriminin sayısal değeri PriceLevelUnit()  yöntemi ile alınır. "PriceLevel", açılış fiyatını temel fiyata göre tanımlamak için kullanılır.