- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
PriceLevel
"PriceLevel" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.
void PriceLevel(
Parametreler
value
[in] "PriceLevel" parametresinin yeni değeri.
Dönüş değeri
Yok.
Not
"PriceLevel" değeri fiyat seviyesi birimlerinin cinsinden tanımlanır. Fiyat seviyesi biriminin sayısal değeri PriceLevelUnit() yöntemi ile alınır. "PriceLevel", açılış fiyatını temel fiyata göre tanımlamak için kullanılır.